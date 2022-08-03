William "Mick" Baltzer Moore III, 82, of Shakopee, MN, peacefully passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a recurrent battle with COPD. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mick was born on July 18, 1940 to William B. Moore Jr. and Ruth Spence Moore in Lisbon, OH. After graduating from David Anderson High School in 1958, Mick enlisted in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. In 1966, he met Dian Louise Hall, and they wed in September 1966, going on to have two children, Matthew and Kristine.
Mick retired in 2004, after 29 years as a baker. He enjoyed being outdoors, berry and mushroom hunting, Civil War history, and was a loving pet owner. Mick was a member and deacon of First Christian Church of Lisbon, OH until moving to Minnesota in 2018 to be closer to family, where he and Dian then attended Faith Covenant Church of Burnsville, MN.
Mick is predeceased by his parents and his brother, David.
He is survived by his wife, Dian; his son Matthew (Kirsten) Moore of Prior Lake, MN and daughter Kristine (Neil) D'Cunha of Allen, TX; and his seven grandchildren, Jack, Madeline, Benjamin, Madison, Joseph, Dylan and Evan.
A memorial service will be held on August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Benedictine Windermere Way, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, MN 55379.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Grace Hospice at gracecaring.org ("Support Us") or by mail, Grace Hospice, 1015 4th Avenue North, Suite 206, Minneapolis, MN 55405.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
