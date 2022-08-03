William "Mick" Baltzer Moore III, 82, of Shakopee, MN, peacefully passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a recurrent battle with COPD. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mick was born on July 18, 1940 to William B. Moore Jr. and Ruth Spence Moore in Lisbon, OH. After graduating from David Anderson High School in 1958, Mick enlisted in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. In 1966, he met Dian Louise Hall, and they wed in September 1966, going on to have two children, Matthew and Kristine.

