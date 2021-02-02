William F. Pechacek

It is with great joy in the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ that the family of William (Bill) F. Pechacek, age 94, announce his passing from this life to eternal life with the Father through the blood of his most loved son Jesus Christ and William”s acceptance of that free gift. William passed away peacefully at his home in Hastings, Minnesota on February 2 2021 with his loving family by his side. Preceded in death by his son, Thomas Pechacek. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, LuEtta and his children: Jeanene (James) Ochs, Marylee (Donald) Lawrence, Valarie (Richard) Staus, Sharon Pechacek McInnis—Thomas’s surviving wife, Patrick (Cathy) Pechacek, and Michael Pechacek. He has 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren (soon to be 34). Bill was born November 5,1926 to Ferdinand William Pechacek II and Ruth Ann (Poore) Pechacek, Hastings, Minnesota. Preceded in death by his siblings: Ella Hageman, Edward Pechacek, Earl Pechacek, Lorraine Cater, Lawrence Pechacek, Loretta Gorgus, Walter Pechacek, and Leona Chilson. He is survived by his sisters, Josephine George, Dorothy Meyer, and Helen Reicowski. On April 10, 1945, at the age of 19, William Pechacek enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on January of 1947. He served with the 11th Airborne Division at Sendai, Japan as a paratrooper. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal. On May 24, 1950, he married LuEtta (Kamen). Bill and his wife LuEtta enjoyed retirement in Florida during the winter months, and Rice Lake, Wisconsin in the summer. As a couple, they also enjoyed ballroom dancing. Bill and LuEtta own and manage their businesses, Pechacek Construction Company and St. Croix Terrace Mobile Home Park located in Prescott, Wisconsin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family service. The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel is serving the family.
