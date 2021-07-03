William "Bill" Kenneth Almen

William Kenneth Almen, 85, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas. Bill was born January 14, 1935, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur and Edith Almen. They preceded him in death along with his only brother, Robert Almen. Bill graduated from Benson High School in Omaha and the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in Art. His life passion was charitable non-profit organizations. He worked for both the Sister Kenny Institute and the Arthritis Foundation. He would hold fund raisers and public information forums with doctors from the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Bill enjoyed playing cards and golf along with spending time at his favorite fishing spot at Crystal Lake. He loved dancing and listening to Big Band and Dixieland Jazz music. His greatest passion was his alma mater the U of M Golden Gopher football team. Go Gophers! As a season ticket holder he often traveled to see out-of-town and bowl games making many wonderful friends and memories. Bill is survived by his wife Myra of over 55 years, son John (Monica) Almen of Killeen, Texas; grandsons Joshua (Karen) Almen of Apple Valley, Minnesota and Daniel Almen of Killeen, Texas; and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home 424 Walnut Lane in Apple Valley at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Phil Emerson from 1027 Ministry will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation in his name.
