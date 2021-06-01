Bill Katzenmaier, age 78, from Rosemount, MN, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, after a brief illness. Bill was born on June 5, 1942, to the late William and Mildred (Helgeson) in Pasadena, CA. He spent his early childhood in western Minnesota, moving to West St. Paul, where he graduated from Henry Sibley High School. On February 4, 1967, he married Leona Kathryn Weiss at Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, MN. Bill’s lifelong career was spent in facilities engineering at 3M, where he retired after over 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leona (Lee); son, Dave (Melissa) Katzenmaier; daughter Nicki (Dan) McGurran; grandchildren, Maggie, Lizzie, Joe, Eleanor, Adi, Patrick, and Lilly; sister, Marci Whitbeck; brother, Jim (Patrice) Katzenmaier; nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church (1575 Charlton Street, West St. Paul, MN 55118, 651-457-6541). Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Family was Bill’s joy in life and blessed him with many wonderful memories over the years. His passions included proudly cheering on his grandchildren at their various events, helping (and teaching) his children during various home improvement projects, woodworking, and spending time with his dogs. He enjoyed his winter retirement camping on Dauphin Island, AL with his many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials in memory of Bill be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
