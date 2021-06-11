Richter, William Henry “Bill” Age 86, of Burnsville, born 10/24/34 passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He served in the Army 1959-1964. Bill worked as a Regional Sales Manager with John Deere until he retired in 1999. He is preceded in death by his parents and son John (2002). Survived by daughter-in-law Margery Richter, granddaughter Lenora, and brother Bill (Shirley). Visitation from 10 to 11 am on Monday, June 21, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337. Service following in the chapel. Burial will be at Fort Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be held at Shooter’s, 1934 State Hwy 13, Burnsville from 2:30 to 5:00 pm. Condolences: www.whitefuneral homes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.