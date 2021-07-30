William "Bill" H. Tschohl

Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Mankato, MN to Harry and Agnes Tschohl. After a full and wonderful life, Bill passed away at age 87 on July 19, 2021. Bill was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend you can imagine. His greatest joy was his family and he absolutely loved to make others smile. Whether playing games or sharing any of his many “dad ism’s” he loved a ‘good party’. An extension of Bill’s enduring commitment to his family was sharing his passion for fishing. Never a novice, he always felt he could learn and loved sharing time with family and friends on any fishing trip. He will be remembered for his relentless work as a “true ambassador for the Apple Valley community.” His love of learning and curiosity, inspired him to teach foreign languages, followed by a career in international sales taking him to over eighty countries. Bill and family moved to Apple Valley in 1979, where he enjoyed a highly successful real estate career. Bill was a realtor for over 34 years, winning numerous awards and accolades from fellow Realtors as well as customers. Bill contracted Polio when he was 16 and worked through months of rehabilitation and recovery. Despite suffering from Post-Polio Syndrome, he created an active, exemplary and full life with family and friends. His experience with Polio along with the following recovery, drove him to a life of charitable service above and beyond what anyone would consider normal. Bill was active with the Knights of Columbus, Exchange Club, Rotary, End Polio Now, Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors, District 196 Foundation, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, MN Valley In-Fisherman Club, Apple Valley Thank a Cop, Boy Scout Troop 205, Friends of Scouting Northern Star Council BSA, Boy Scouts of America, Math Fischer memorial breakfast, and numerous other organizations over many years. As a devoted Apple Valley ambassador and advocate, Bill consistently wrote letters and articles for the area paper, the Dakota County Tribune. While he had many wide-ranging interests he volunteered with, his priorities were always, family, children, schools and the Apple Valley area community. Preceded in death by parents Henry Jerome (Harry) and Agnes (Fritscher), siblings Harry James (Jim), Dolores and Audrey. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (nee Kendall); daughter, Cynthia (Valter) Alesso; sons, William D. (Nicole) and John D. (Melissa); grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander, Piper, Cooper, Madeline and Willem; siblings, Betty (Harry) Weingartner, Thomas (Susan), John S. (Patricia); along with many other dear family members, friends and the fish he released or never caught. Visitation was Tuesday, July 27th at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124. Funeral Mass was Wednesday, July 28th at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 East County Rd. 42. Private Internment. Memorials preferred to End Polio Now https://www.endpolio.org/donate Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
