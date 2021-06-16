Will Storlie, 76, of Northfield, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. Will is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marietta; and daughters, Heather (Bruce) Christman of Shakopee and Heide (Griffin) Woodworth of Spartanburg, SC. A celebration of Will’s life will be held at 5 PM, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave, Lakeville. Visitation will be held before the service from 3-5 PM at the church. Because Will died due to complications from Covid, we kindly ask that anyone age two and older who is unvaccinated please wear a mask. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date. Memorials are Preferred to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or to Christiania Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are with Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory, Northfield. www.biermanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.