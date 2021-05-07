Wesley Charles Rolfing

Rolfing, Wesley Charles “Wes”, age 86 of Rosemount passed away unexpectedly April 28, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Dianne; brothers-in-law: Dan Luken and Ken Erickson. Survived by his daughters: Amy (Dan) Kiel and Angie (Steve) Lueschen; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Charlie, and Ryan; siblings: Barb Luken and Marilyn Erickson; also by many loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11am Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of St Joseph (13900 Biscayne Ave) Rosemount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment of ashes at St Joseph Cemetery. Outside gathering planned afterwards. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
