Wayne "Louie" L. Tourtillott Jr.

MAEHKAENA (Turtle) Son, Brother, Uncle, Godson, Godfather and beloved friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 5, 2021, at the age of 61. Preceded in death by Irving Wayne (father), Leatrice (niece). Survived by his mother Rosemarie; sister Sadie Kellen (Denny); four brothers Maynard (Mary), Lee (Cheryl), John (Deborah), David (Char); nieces Danielle, Theresa, Robin, Bobbie, Anna; nephews Matthew, Nicholas, Nolan; great nieces Alora, Jazzmann, Hayden; Godson Chase Marbry; Goddaughter Danielle Tourtillott; lifelong friends Dean Nicolay, Bob Tjornhom, Scott Bulthuis. Louie loved hunting, fishing and hanging around the fire pit with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, with a love for the funny side of life. He was an avid reader, with an endless memory of useless trivia knowledge. Celebration of Life service will be held at his home residence, 2033 Emerald Lane, Eagan, MN, May 20th, 3 p.m. with the service beginning at 4 p.m. All are free to bring and share a memory of Louie.
