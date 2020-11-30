Wayne David Voigtschild, age 73, of Apple Valley, MN, passed away on November 18, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Meg; children Aaron (Ashleigh) Voigtschild, Mark (Miranda) Voigtschild, D.J. (Tiffany) Rodman, Sara (Jason) Grove, and Tom (Karla) Rodman; grandchildren Conor & Logan Voigtschild, Jacob & Annika Voigtschild, Alex & Aly Rodman, Zach, Katie and Luke Grove; brother Randy (Connie) Voigtschild, sister Linda Wilman, sister-in-law Peggy Voigtschild; Uncle Herman Asproth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Voigtschild. Wayne was born November 14, 1947 in Duluth, MN to Wilmer and Pearl (Asproth) Voigtschild; he grew up on his family’s farm outside Menomonie, WI and graduated from Menomonie Senior High School. Wayne graduated with a BA in Business Administration from UW-Stout and got his MBA in Marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Upon graduation from UW-Stout in 1969, he served in the U.S. Army. He married Deborah Waller (mother of Aaron and Mark) in 1969 (later divorced). Wayne’s professional background included Kohler Company in Kohler, WI, Atwood Mobile Products in Rockville, IL, Dyna Technology, Medtronic, Telescan Corporation, Daig Corporation and Varitronics, all in the Twin Cities. In 1998, he very proudly opened his own business, Market Success Inc. in Bloomington, MN, where he focused on sales and marketing for a variety of clients. Wayne and Meg met when they both joined the choir in their church, a tenor and a second soprano seated next to each other. They were married October 14, 1995 and made their home in Apple Valley. They shared a huge love of travel, visiting as many National Parks as they could, and somehow always found themselves on the roads less traveled. Wayne loved hiking every chance he got, the longer the trail, the better - Meg didn’t always agree. They spent a lot of time on the North Shore of Lake Superior and they owned a piece of property on the shore for a few years. Wayne’s favorite place was at their cabin on Long Lake in Longville, MN, which they enjoyed for twenty wonderful years, fishing and tubing with their grandkids. Wayne was extremely handy and was everyone’s go-to guy when they needed help with a project. Wayne was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by his family and those whose lives he touched. A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held next summer when we can hopefully all spend time together again. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
