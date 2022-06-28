Warren Kingston Porter, age 78 of Apple Valley, MN, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022.
Warren was born in Wauwatosa, WI to J. Emery and Charlotte Porter on September 5, 1943. Warren received his master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Warren married Sandra Lee Harder on August 28, 1965, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Chilton, WI. He worked as a civil engineer in Wisconsin and Hennepin County, MN for 40 years before his retirement.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Allen Porter and Joanne (Doc) Greenwood and infant brother Charles.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy; children, Maureen (Brian Bacon) Porter, Carolyn (Aaron Gross) Porter, and Steven (Nicole) Porter; grandchildren, Amelia and Sofia Porter Bacon, and Calvin and Charlie Porter; siblings, Frank (Solveig Swendseid) Porter and Barbara (Loran) Hendrickson; sister-in-law, Barb Wahman; other family; and his loving dog, Taffy.
Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W., Apple Valley, MN with visitation starting at 12 PM, and also at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, W3102 Killsnake Road, Chilton, WI, at a later date. Interment will be at God's Acre Cemetery in Chilton, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be donated to animal rescue organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.