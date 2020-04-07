Wally Hafstad, 88, peacefully passed into Heaven on March 30, 2020 (not Corona). Wally was born on February 4, 1932, the son of Calmer and Stella Hafstad on their farm near Rollag, MN. After Calmer’s early passing, Stella married Olaf Kvamme and they were a happy family. Wally graduated from Pelican Rapids High School and Augsburg College in Minneapolis with a degree in business. He married Mavis Strand, the love of his life, in 1953. He was drafted into the military and served in Germany for a year before returning to Minnesota. He worked for Honeywell, North American Aviation and Sperry Univac. Wally then spent 37 years as a realtor, home builder and realtor/broker. Wally and Mavis lived out their Christian faith and raised four beautiful children. His sweetheart, Mavis, passed away in 2008. Wally is survived by his children, Teresa (Brent) Paulson in Cleveland, Daniel (Kim) in Eagan, Paul in White Bear Lake, Peter (Theresa) in Minnesota; his sister, Shirley Berry in California; sister-in-law, Gloria Conrad; brother-in-law, Ted (Evonne) Strand; sister-in-law, Betty Rheault in Fargo; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (and two on the way!); best friend and cousin, Dewey Haglund and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be no funeral service at this time.
