Services will be held today for long-time Farmington resident.
Virginia "Ginny" Mae Berg, 87, died November 16, 2021, in Duluth. Ginny lived and raised her family in Farmington, MN, where she also served as a Commander of the American Legion Auxiliary. She married Harold Berg in 1980 and moved to Hastings, MN.
Her long and lustrous career in bookkeeping/accounting included employment at the County Courthouse, Rapid City, SD; Woodcraft, Farmington, MN; Monroe Co., Rosemount, MN; the University of MN and Dakota County Employee Relations until she retired in December 2003.
She is survived by her sister, Frances Johnson of Clearwater, KS; sister-in-law, Marlene Anderson of Fargo, ND; sons: Larry (Beverly) Nowacki of Finland, MN, David Nowacki of Farmington, MN and daughters: Jane Nowacki of Shelton, WA and Kim Stowers of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by six grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren and six nieces.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Berg; parents; brothers: Wallace Anderson and Hubert Anderson; sister-in-law, Lois Anderson; brother-in-law, Robert Johnson and son-in-law, Michael Stowers.
Service held December 3, 2021 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, Hastings, MN. Visitation 9:30 am, Service:10:30 am. Luncheon: American Legion, Hastings, MN, 12:00 pm.
Internment: Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 1:30 pm, December 15, 2021.
