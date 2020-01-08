Virginia E. Carey, age 92 of Farmington, passed away on January 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Ken; son, Thomas; parents and 2 brothers. Survived by daughter, Toni (David) Wilson; sons, Tim, Todd (Tammy) and Ted; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister, Victoria Grundman; brother, Gerald Kleve; also by many nieces, nephews and beloved former students. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, January 13, at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington, MN., and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, St. Michael’s Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michael’s Church. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Virginia E. Carey
