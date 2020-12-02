Viola "Vi" Sletten

“Vi” age 97 of Lakeville, passed awayNovember 29, 2020. Vi is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Alfred; daughter, Audrey Sletten-Nielsen and siblings; Norris (Doris) Mundahl, Marie (Arnie) Osmundson, and Ardice (Dalys) Neidt. Vi is survived by her children, Yvonne (Terry) Kes, Gail (Barry) Fick, Karen (Dean) Ekegren, Wayne (Marian) and Scott (Jodi) Sletten; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews and friends. Private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Highview Hills for their wonderful care of mom. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
