We knew little that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide. Though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Vinath Mark Saythong was born on May 20, 1953 in Thakhek, Laos. On December 1984, he came to America with his three young children and wife in hopes of finding a better life in America for his family. The following year, in 1985, he attended Rochester Technical College to pursue an Accounting degree. In 1987, the family moved to Sparta, WI where he became a Counselor for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After his two oldest children graduated high school, Vinath, his wife Kim and youngest son moved to the Twin Cities in 1999. Vinath was a big influence in the Laotian community by being an interpreter, tax preparer, Board of Director of the Buddhist temple and Laotian Funeral Coordinator. In 2011, Vinath and his youngest son Wathana bought Donut Star. During the ownership, he was always willing to help the Burnsville community by donating pastries and sponsoring to shelters, fire department, police department, schools and small businesses. In February 2020, he sold Donut Star so he could retire and begin the next chapter of his life. He was looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids, traveling with his wife and checking out all of the golf courses in the Twin Cities, a hobby he loves so much. After a hard-fought battle from a sudden heart attack and an emergency triple bypass heart surgery, Vinath Mark Saythong of Burnsville, Minnesota passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Fairview Southdale hospital at the age of 66. Vinath Mark Saythong is survived by his wife, Khamsavaghn Kimberly Saythong of 44 wonderful years; three children, Lee (Lana) Saythong, Manilath (Chad) Schillinger, Wathana (Thia) Saythong; 11 grandchildren, Jade, Aidan, Nalah, Nari, Jadah, Trinity, Logan, Mali, Liam, Emi, and Mya. A private memorial service will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Homes in Hudson, WI. “Dad - You will always be in our hearts because in there, you are still alive.”
