Victor was 83 and Sylvia was 80 of Rosemount. They went to be with the Lord together on June 3, 2021. Survived by their children, Virginia (Darrell Evans) Grenier and James Victor Tronrud; grandchildren, Thomas Grenier, Shannon Grenier and Jordan Grenier; great-granddaughter, Aurora Grenier; their siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation from 3-6pm on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral at 11am on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary 952 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
