Reding, Vicki L., age 61 of Apple Valley passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2021. Preceded in death by her father, Tony Cummings. Survived by her husband, Bob; children, Bob III (Tracy Knutson) and Amanda (Adam Froehlich); granddaughter, Aliya; mother, Judy Cummings; siblings, Toni Lee (Tony) Petoskey, and Melanie and Saundra Cummings. Also, by other loving family and friends including her beloved Sophie. Funeral Service,11 AM Saturday, May 22, 2021 at The Well United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave W, Rosemount. Visitation from 6-8pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at White Funeral Home (14560 Pennock Ave) Apple Valley and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
