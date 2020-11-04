Vernon Page, of Farmington, age 91, died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Northfield Hospital in Farmington, MN. Vernon Felix Page the son of Florio and Esther (Grandbois) Page was born on October 15, 1929 the oldest of 11 children, at his grandparents, Felix and Elizabeth Grandbois’ in Browns Creek Township, Red Lake County. He went to the Trudeau, then Delorme Country Schools thru the eighth grade. Then worked on the farm and at various jobs. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. Vernon worked at the U.S. Post office in Grand Forks, ND for over 30 years. After retiring, he started his second career of driving bus for the Marschall Bus Line; driving school and charter busses. On April 1, 1959, Vernon married Dorothy Moran. They welcomed 5 children: Daniel, Eileen & Elaine, Mary and Verna. On July 15, 2005, Vernon married Nancy McVicker. Nancy brought 3 children to this union: Debbie, Denise and Daniel. Vernon enjoyed going for a little ride and out for supper with Nancy, he loved talking farming (& saving farm magazines to share) with his son Danny. He looked forward to his get togethers with his children and their families. Many of those get togethers were hosted at Randy and Elaine’s where he sat in his favorite chair, watching over everyone with such pride. He enjoyed the Twins baseball and never missed a game. He was a proud life member of the American Legion. Vernon is survived by his wife Nancy, Farmington, MN; 4 of his children: Daniel (Michelle) Page, Red Lake Falls, MN; Eileen (Robert) Marti, East Grand Forks, MN; Elaine (Randy) Eckstein, New Prague, MN; Mary (Calvin) Eckstein, Red Lake Falls, MN; 3 stepchildren: Debbie Raidt, Denise Adams & Daniel McVicker; 10 grandchildren: Kyle (Tiffany) Page, Tyler (Amanda) Page, Allison (Curt) Hong, Laura (D. Eugene) Orr, Adam (Natalie) Eckstein, Benjamin (Theresa) Eckstein, Joshua (Hannah) Marti, Jeremy, Christopher (Krystal) Eckstein, Paul (Holly Crandall) Eckstein; 17 great grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren & 1 step great-great grandchild; 9 siblings: Genevieve (Howard) Hanson, Lucille Weiss, Dorothy Grover, Darlene Pollard, Shirley Konikson, Larry Page, Carol (Jack) Bechly, Darrell (Linda) Page, and Allan (Pam) Page, and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Dorothy; his infant daughter, Verna; and sister, Diane. Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Red Lake Falls, MN. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com May his memory be blessed. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
