Verna Elizabeth (Stelzel) Bates, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Elizabeth Stelzel, and husbands, Edwin W. Marks, and William T. Bates, two sons, Eldred E. Marks and Wayne W. Marks, a stepson Michael T. Bates, as well as two brothers Gerald E. (Betty) Stelzel, of Farmington, MN, and Leonard L. (Mary) Stelzel, of Brainerd, MN. She is survived by two special nieces, Barbara (Lowell) Carlson of Shakopee, MN and Lois (James) Jari of Medford, WI. She has one great nephew, two great nieces, three great, great nephews, two godsons and three goddaughters, all of whom loved her dearly. Verna had an adventurous spirit and was always up for seeing new places and trying new things, but her greatest joy was simply spending time visiting with family and many friends. Verna had an amazing ability to make everyone in her presence feel welcome and special. She was an extraordinary person who positively blessed everyone she met. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Farmington, MN. Private graveside services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
