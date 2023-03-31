Valerian "Larry" Nehasil, of Burnsville, MN, passed away on March 26, 2023, after a short illness.
Larry was born on February 12, 1935, to James and Mary Nehasil, and raised in Mahnomen, MN. As a first-generation American, he was very proud of his Czech heritage and being Bohemian.
Larry went to Mayville State College in North Dakota where he majored in mathematics. It was there he met fellow student and love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Hilgers, and they married in 1957. Following graduation, they both taught school in Deer River, MN. He then joined Bell Labs as a mathematician and engineer, and worked for NORAD in North Bay, Ontario. He was at NORAD in the early 1960s, and told amazing stories of his experiences during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He continued with Bell Labs, relocating the family to several cities on the east coast, before moving back to Minnesota in 1966. He and Ginny lived in the house they built and loved for the past 56 years. Larry spent most of his career as a management consultant and was still working right up until his recent illness.
As a long-time Burnsville resident, Larry was very well known around town. Larry was always upbeat and positive, always looked on the bright side of everything, and with his outgoing nature, he never met a stranger. He was always willing to help and give advice and encouragement to anyone in need.
He was an amazing dad to his son and three daughters. He was the original "girl dad" - decades ahead of his time - encouraging and supporting his son AND daughters in education, sports, and every pursuit in life. He was so proud of their accomplishments and would shamelessly brag to anyone who would listen. He had a great passion for sports and was a talented basketball and football player in high school until a knee injury ended his athletic career. And while he never had the chance to play, hockey was by far his favorite. He coached several youth hockey teams in Burnsville, enjoyed supporting grandchildren who played, and loved that some of his kids continued to play hockey into adulthood. And if the Wild finally win the Cup this year we will give him a lot of the credit. He loved the Wild.
He and Ginny loved to garden, and you could find them in their yard every day. They were known for having the most beautiful and bountiful gardens in town and shared a lot of their harvest ... and gardening knowledge. They volunteered at the Minnesota Arboretum for many years and were known as the Hosta People for their vast experience and success growing them.
Larry is survived by wife of 66 years, Ginny; children Lori (Dan) Moschet and Doug (Lyn) Nehasil, both of Aspen, CO, Suzanne (Tom) Budde of Burnsville, Mary Jo Nehasil of Bozeman, MT; brother-in-law Mike Hilgers of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren Matt, Lindsey (Jack), Paige (Mike), Katie (Mike), Krissy (Ricky); great-grandchildren Sophie, Brooklyn, Wilder, Connor, Wesley; and many nieces, nephews, and their children.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.
Memorials to your favorite hospice organization or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.