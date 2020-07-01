On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Tyler Joseph Fried, loving Son, Brother, and Friend passed away and left on a great adventure at age 27. Tyler was born on 10 December 1992 in Sioux City, IA to Michael and Gena Fried and immediately dubbed himself the “favorite child”. He graduated from North High School in Sioux City, IA. Tyler also attended the University of South Dakota for several years. (Still not a doctor) Tyler had a passion for football. He also loved to hang out with his friends, and he combined his two favorite hobbies during the season. His love for the Packers and Red Sox were much admired and hated not only by friends and family but also by all who stood near him during a game. He was an avid dancer and music lover and he also loved to sing horribly. Tyler was also known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Tyler had so much goodness, the capacity to bring happiness to others, and such a bright future. The world will be a lesser place without him. Tyler was preceded in death by his Grandpa Jim. He is survived by his sister Alaura, his parents, Michael and Gena, Grandparents, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when his sister Alaura can be in attendance. Thank you for your continued support and prayers. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
