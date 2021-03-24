Tonette Ann Reisinger, age 58 of Farmington passed away peacefully surrounded by some of the ones she loved most. Tonette was born in Minneapolis on August 28, 1962 to Glen and Ruth Reisinger but spent her whole life in Farmington. She married Patrick Parrott of Farmington in 1989 and had one son, Bryan Parrott, together who was their pride and joy. Tonette worked for the Burnsville School District as a administrative assistant for special education for 20 years and took pride in her work and loved all of her coworkers dearly. She loved spending time with family and friends and just adored her grandson (Xander). When she wasn’t at bingo or crafting with her friends she enjoyed spending time with her dog Rocket whether it was snow shoeing, bringing him to the dog park or just relaxing at home. She had a heart of gold, a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that could brighten anyone’s day. She was truly something special and was loved by so many and will be missed more than words can explain. Memorial service 2:00 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021 at White Funeral Home 901 Third St., Farmington, MN. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to servic\Condolences: wwwhitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-374
