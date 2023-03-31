Todd Anthony Hobbs, of Burnsville, Minnesota, passed away on March 25, 2023, at 3:08 a.m. He was 54 years old.
Todd was born on April 16, 1968, at 2:16 a.m., in Moline, Illinois. He was raised in Wauconda, Illinois and Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Todd is survived by his parents Michael and Susan Hobbs; his sister Michelle (Jeff) Cresswell and their son Nathan; one uncle, several aunts and cousins.
Gone before him were his fraternal grandparents Raymond and Katharine Hobbs and his maternal grandparents John and Ollie Kopecky.
Todd graduated from Rosemont High School in 1986.
He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and was an Eagle Scout, and member of the Order of the Arrow. He earned many merit badges.
He worked at Blue Cross for a while and ran a handyman business.
After his accident in 1988, where he sustained a TBI, his main goal in life was helping others who needed assistance. Rain, snow or sunshine he could not drive past someone broken down along the road without stopping and offering his help.
He lived by the Boy Scout motto, Be Prepared! His truck was full of tools to help in any way he could.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date on April 16, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Salvation Army in St. Paul, Minnnesota (401 7th St. West).
He will be buried in the family plot in Tama, Iowa next to his grandparents John and Ollie Kopecky.
