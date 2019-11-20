Timothy L. Menning

Menning, Timothy L., age 78 of Burnsville, passed November 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife, Janice; children, Sarah (Andy) Kroll, Joe (Beth), Pat (Kris), Chris (Jodi) and Stephen (Stefanie); grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica, Emmalee, Tommy, Tristan, Lainie, Kyra, Gavin, Mason, Logan, Caden, Jaiden, Landon, Audrey, Graham and Henry; siblings, Janice Kubica and Warren (Patti) Menning; also by other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 Cty. Rd. 42 E., Burnsville. Memorial visitation from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Homes Lakeville 952-469-2723
