Timothy L. Downey

Downey, Timothy L. age 72 passed away on May 19, 2021. Born January 9, 1949 in Red Wing, MN. He grew up in Cannon Falls, MN. Tim worked at Marigold and Kemps for 37 years. He enjoyed going up to his camper fishing. He liked to watch football every Sunday with his kids. Preceded in death by his parents James and Opal Downey, brothers James and Larry, and sister Joann. Survived by his wife Pat of 52 years, and sons Tim Jr., Tony, Jeff and daughter Sarah (Todd Jorgenson), 4 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Also brother Tom, and sister Pat Heck, and lots of nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday, June 19th from 1-4 pm at our home in Farmington.
