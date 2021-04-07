Timothy J. Tyrrell

Tyrrell, Timothy J., age 35 of Burnsville, passed away on April 1, 2021. Preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Shirley Tyrrell and Gilbert and Alleyne Frank. Survived by his parents; Tim and Jane; siblings; Nicole, Brett and Scott (Ellen) Tyrrell; nephew Madden; also by other loving family and friends. Tim was a loving son, uncle, brother and a friend to all. His kind smile and quick wit could light up any room. His years of working for the City of Burnsville allowed him to tend to his beloved baseball fields day in and day out. His overall dedication and commitment to everything he was involved with will never be forgotten. Timmy loved anything with a bat and a ball or the Green Bay Packers. We know he is now in Heaven playing baseball, trying his luck in a poker game (most likely winning) and relaxing with his pup Lexi. Celebration of Tim’s life later in the summer. May all the good he gave to the world live on through those that knew him. Condolences: www.whitefuneral homes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.