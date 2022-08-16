Thomas "Tom" Teeter

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Thomas Teeter, loving husband and father, passed away at age 76.

Tom was born on October 24, 1945 in Portland, OR to Donald and Edna (Nordstrom) Teeter. He graduated from Algona Iowa High School in 1964. Tom served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Topeka, KS. On June 26, 1978, he married Patricia Hanauer. Together, they lived in Minnesota and raised their daughter, Louise.

