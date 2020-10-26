Foley, Thomas Michael age 75 passed away peacefully in his home with family at his side in Vancouver, WA on October 16th, 2020. Tom was a loving husband, father, friend and devoted companion. Born and raised in Minneapolis by his father Leslie Foley and mother Pauline. He was the youngest of three children. He attended Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, MN and after graduating began a career of public service by first enlisting in the US Marine Corps, he served with honor in the Vietnam War. Tom then became a police officer for the Metropolitan Airports Commission at Minneapolis International Airport. He achieved ranks of Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Detective. Tom was also exclusively selected to train at the FBI Academy at Quantico West Virginia. He was one of the founding members of the airport SWAT team and retired as the Department Watch Commander. He is survived by his three loving children, Thomas Jr (Suliana) Foley of Wilsonville, OR, Jeffrey (Vicki) Foley of New Prague, MN, Rochelle (Mathew) Carroll of St.Paul, MN. Tom is also survived by his five grandchildren; Chloe, Jordan, Ian, Opi and Tiana. All his family, friends and others who shared his company will miss his sense of humor and boastful deep belly laughs. He was quite a character. We love you and are glad you are at peace. A future ceremony in his honor will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
