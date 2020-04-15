O’Brien, Thomas Joseph, age 88 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully with family by his side March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rosella O’Brien, wife Sue, son Michael, son and daughter in law Tim and Kim O’Brien, sister Patricia Kingsley, and brother Terry O’Brien. Tom was a wonderful man, and his family meant the world to him. He enjoyed spending time at his beloved cabin with family, playing golf, and was very proud of his Irish heritage, as well as his service in the US Navy during the Korean war. He is survived by his daughters Kelley (Don) Johnson, Kate (Gregg) Stevens, and son John (Nancy) O’Brien, along with 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. A private family service will be held to celebrate is life. White Funeral Homes Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
