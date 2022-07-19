Thomas J., Ryan, age 78 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born in Farmington, MN on November 27, 1943 to parents John and Marie (Detlie) Ryan.
Tommy was a lifelong resident of Farmington. He lived in five different houses within a one-block radius his entire life. Tom was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Farmington. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. He excelled in athletics due to the coaches that believed in him. He was a stand-out three sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball. After graduation, he started working for Chester Erickson, a carpenter in Farmington who taught him the basics of carpentry and encouraged Tommy in the trade. He became an apprentice carpenter and attended night school for four years to become a journeyman carpenter.
Tommy joined the Navy before he could be drafted in 1965. He served two tours in the Vietnam War between the years of 1965-1967 where he was stationed in Da Nang and Chu Lai in the Seabees (USN MCB 10). After being honorably discharged from the Navy Tommy worked for multiple construction companies in the Twin Cities Area.
He started Tom Ryan Construction in 1976 and was well known for remodeling and additions. His proudest accomplishment was building a home for his family in 1991. He enjoyed being a private contractor and working for himself.
He was a proud lifelong member of the Farmington VFW and a 25-year member of Carpenters Local 1644.
He held various volunteer positions which included; the City of Farmington Planning Commission, Director of the Dakota County Fair Board for 13 years where he greatly enjoyed running the Demo Derbies, Farmington Lutheran Church and many other things known only to a few people.
Tommy met the love of his life, Carolyn Gaasedelen, at the Farmington VFW in 1969. They were married May 1, 1971 at Vang Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three darling daughters.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Joan (Bill) Parrott, Shirley (Frank) Weierke, Mary Claire "Potsy" Ryan (June 26, 2022), Infant Brother, niece; Eva (Parrott) Asher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Carolyn, daughters; Jenny (Jon) Wamsley, Marie Ryan, Carrie (Charlie) Schneider; grandchildren; Jonathan, Jesse, Claire, Daniel and Ryan, sister-in-law Joann (Kelly) Ronningen, 12 nieces, 2 nephews. Many other extended family and close friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at Farmington Lutheran Church 20600 Akin Rd., with gathering one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation held at White Funeral Home, Farmington (651-463-7374) on Thursday, July 21 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Memorials preferred to Farmington Lutheran Church, Farmington Area Veterans Memorial or Farmington VFW. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
