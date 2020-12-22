Chapman, Thomas J., age 77 of Prior Lake, passed away December 16, 2020. Survived by wife Linda; children Tawnya Chapman and Skye (Andrew) Mack; grandchildren Gerred, Stasia and Kaden; siblings Jim Chapman and Mike (Anne) Chapman. Private family services will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville, MN. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
