Thomas Gulick, at age 74 of Apple Valley, passed away on July 29th. Born in Los Angeles, raised in Redondo Beach to parents Herb and Trudi, Thomas was the eldest of 5 siblings Todd, Patrick, Mary, and John. Thomas received his BA from the University of Berkeley and his Master’s in Education from USC. After college, Thomas joined the Peace Corps and was deployed to The Republic of Niger where he helped build wells for local villages. Thomas later moved to Washington DC where he would meet the love of his life and wife of over 36 years, Monique. Thomas enjoyed a career as a journalist in Washington DC, but the bulk of his professional life was spent as an educator. Thomas and Monique raised three wonderful children together, Germain, Dominique, and Merlin. Always a voracious reader Thomas was a man of letters and described by his friends as someone of considerable knowledge and wisdom. Thomas was a man of great faith. He and his wife Monique have remained devoted members of their church congregation for over forty years. Thomas was a beloved husband and father and his family will cherish his memory dearly.
