Theron Earl Culver, age 77 of Burnsville, passed away Apr. 1, 2020. Survived by wife Beverly, three daughters, one son, nine grandchildren, one great grandson, and one special niece. Preceded in death by parents Wilma and Earl Culver, sister Phyllis Burnett. A Celebration of Life will tentatively be held in June after clearance of Corona Virus at Dawn Valley Funeral Home, Bloomington with interment at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, Burnsville. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686
