Terrance “Terry” William Brennan passed away at the age of 56 in Aurora, CO on January 3, 2020. Terry was formally of Lakeville, MN. Leaving behind many loving friends and family members. Terry passed away unexpectedly and peacefully. Terry was born in Northfield, MN to John “Bud” and Audrey Brennan on September 28, 1963. He grew up on the family farm in Farmington, MN with his six siblings Mark, Mike, Deb, Todd, Rebecca and Beth. Growing up on the farm taught Terry the value of hard work – a value he lived until the day of his passing. In 1984, Terry married Robin Malecha Brennan. Terry and Robin had two children and raised their daughters in Lakeville before relocating to Arizona. Terry worked for Ames Construction as Regional Construction Manager for over 37 years beginning his career at the age of 18 working alongside his father. His career took him to many places throughout the United States. Throughout his life, Terry’s infectious, booming laugh, charisma and kindness impacted everyone he met. He valued family, was loyal to his siblings and was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather. He was a kid at heart and never turned down the chance to play a game of cards, fire up the grill, watch the big game or try his luck at pull tabs. Terry’s humor will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Karin, his daughters Amy Rosenbaum (Samuel) and Valerie Stangohr (Lance); grandchildren Maxwell, Dottie and Theodore Rosenbaum; mother Audrey Brennan; and siblings Mark (Dana) Brennan, Mike Brennan, Todd (Cindy) Brennan, Rebecca (Paul) Schwanenberg, Beth (Shawn) Tatge; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father John “Bud” Brennan and sister Deborah Brennan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN. Visitation will be held 3-7 PM Sunday (1/12) at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723), and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
Terrance "Terry" William Brennan
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
White Funeral Home - Lakeville
Lakeville, MN 55044
Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
All Saints Catholic Church
Lakeville, MN 55044
