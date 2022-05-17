Tanner Korey Dosch

Age 23 of Belle Plaine (formerly of Rosemount), passed away tragically from a worksite accident on May 10, 2022.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his Grandma Mary.
Tanner is survived by his parents, Nathan & Kristi; brother, Trevor; girlfriend, Miah Eaton; black lab puppy, Arya; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Tanner accomplished so much in his 23 years. He graduated from Rosemount High School and then went on to graduate from Dakota County Technical College with his degree to be an Electrical Lineman. Tanner was working his way to be a journeyman and loved his job at Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative, where he made many good friends.
Tanner enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors and on adventures. He liked motorcycles, cars, grilling, golf, snowboarding, and the Minnesota Vikings. Tanner loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and caring person that put others before himself and always knew how to put a smile on your face.
A Memorial Service was held at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior.
The family of Tanner would like to sincerely thank everyone that attended and for the support that has been shown to the family in many other ways. We appreciate all the prayers and we extend our prayers back to you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.