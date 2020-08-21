Suzanne Mary (Bursaw) Determan, age 57, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family by her side. Suzanne was born February 9, 1963 to John Bursaw and Eva Johnson. She was raised in Minneapolis and attended North High School. When diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2016, she was dedicated to fighting her illness and remained iron-willed through the very end. Suzanne is survived by her daughters Krystal (Shane) Tranby and Shauna (David) Simon; sisters Tammy (Jim) Corn, Roxanne (Ralph) Piatt, and Stephanie (Gerald) Haugen; and grandchildren Eden, Ashlyn, and Norah. She was preceded in death by her father, John Bursaw; mother Eva Johnson; and step-father LeMay Johnson. A celebration of life gathering is scheduled on Saturday, September 12 from 1-4 PM at the American Legion in Apple Valley. Flowers can be sent directly to Suzanne’s family at 17275 North Creek Lane, Farmington, MN 55024; or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society: https://donate3.cancer.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.