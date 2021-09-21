Susan M. Gerardy

Gerardy, Susan M., age 63 of Farmington passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on September 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Betty Mitchell and son-in-law, Dennis Lee. Survived by her husband, David; children, Amanda Lee, Chuck Gerardy, Joe Martin, Jessica Gerardy, Tom (Carmen) Gerardy, Christine Martin (fiancé Tyler Ryan), and Bryanna Olson; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Annette) Mitchell and David (Anna) Mitchell; also by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 11 AM Monday, September 27, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington. Memorial visitation one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.