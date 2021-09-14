Susan M. Beckstrand

Susan Marie Beckstrand, age 46 of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Susie was born on January 13, 1975, in Shakopee, MN, the daughter of Thomas Hicks and Sylvia (Peters) Brown. Susie was a bright light in many people’s lives, she always knew how to put a smile on the faces of those around her. She was a true fashionista, always dressed to the nines, all eyes turning to her when she stepped into a room. She always knew how to tear up a dance floor, but still, her favorite activity was snapping photos of those around her until someone snatched the phone from her hands, she was paparazzi Susie. Susie worked in title/real estate services and thrived at sales and marketing. She loved meeting new people and making personal connections because it gave her a reason to talk. Time spent with her family and children was most important to her. She especially cherished the moments and memories made with her kids Caili, Jaeli, and Brody. Constantly, raving about her only son Brody, playing her favorite sport of all time, hockey. Susie will be missed by her children, Caili and Jaeli Beckstrand and Brody Lawson; father, Thomas Hicks; siblings, Tammy (Jeremy) Gylland, Kassandra Pastorek, Tonya Naglus, Andrea Perez, Cory Hicks, Karissa Hicks; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Brown; Grandma “Cookie” Hicks and Grandma Peters; and aunt, Cindy Anderson. Visitation Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11 AM-12:45 PM followed by the Funeral Service at 1 PM all at Hosanna Church in Shakopee. A recording of the service can be found at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
