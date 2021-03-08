Susan Jane Smith passed away on the evening of February 20, 2021. Sue was born on December 19, 1940 in St. Paul, MN. Sue was an artist, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She also adored the holidays and enjoyed baking everyone’s favorite treats. She is survived by her two children Kim (Jeff) Thelen, Dave (Pam) Bechik; four grandchildren Josh (Zack) Thelen-Liebel, Lindsay (Dave) Ahmann, Jake Thelen, Anthony Bechik; very special great-granddaughter Emma; her siblings Marian Tise, Rick (Cida) Smith, Dave (Terry) Smith; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and her very special friend Bob Snyder. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Lee and Helen Smith and her brother Bob Smith. Sue thoughtfully donated her body to The University of Minnesota to help with medical research. We will be holding a virtual memorial service in the spring. If you would like to make a donation, please do so to the National MS Society at nationalmssociety.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.