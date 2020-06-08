Susan Austin Richardson of Piedmont, SC went to the Lord on June 6, 2020 after a courageous 7 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born to Roger and Mary Jo Austin on April 9, 1059 at Miller Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Lakeville High School in 1977 and joined the United Sates Air Force and served with dignity and dedication for 22 years; retired and worked for the government along with Lockheed Martin until she retired again in 2018. Susan is survived by her mother, Mary Jo Austin of Lakeville; her loving husband of 41 years, Parker, son Corey (Tara) grandson Corbin, Adina (Trey) Lundquist, and Ariel Richardson, brother Marcus Austin of TX, sister Amy (Bob) Burns of WI, and many nieces and nephews, as well as special friend, Colleen McAllister. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, even her feisty cat, Link.
