On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Sue Ann McFarlane passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 74.
Sue was born on February 19, 1948, in Sandusky, Michigan, to the late Harvey and Mary (Buchanan) Brinker.
Sue spent most of her adult life in Minnesota, where she worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. She then owned a window blind business and was on the Chamber of Commerce of Lakeville. She was known for her infectious smile and laughter, and her overflowing love for her family. She was the light in many peoples' lives, especially her family and friends. She had such a love for life, fun, travel, golf, horses, games, and always a little glass of milk...
Sue will be missed by many!
Rest easy and fly high Mom, We'll be seeing you...
Sue is survived by her son, Don (Deann); daughters, Rachelle (Brandt), Jodi (Geoff); grandchildren, Sueann (Brian), Eva (Derick), Karyssa (Tyler), Kaiti, Tyler, Meadow, Trevor, Jackson, Caden, Kristen, Justin, Zachary, Lucas, Nicole, Justin, and Devin; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Levi, Noah, Hayden and Ananiah; sister, Joi (Rick); niece Lori; nephew Michael (Wanda).
Sue was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle, her parents, and her brother Steve.
A celebration of her life is to be held at a later date in Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM and memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky, MI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.