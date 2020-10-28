Steven C. Fredell of Eagan died at age 76 on October 23, 2020 of complications resulting from COVID-19. He is preceded in death by his son, Steven D. Fredell, as well as his parents, Ellen and Earl Fredell. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jenene (Baltzer), daughter DeLonne Miller (Greg), brothers Robert (Mary) Fredell and William (Kathy) Fredell. He is also survived by sister-in-law Laurine Shuster (Jack) as well as brother-in-law Harry Baltzer (Kathy). He leaves behind grandchildren, Chanel Vavra, Connor Miller, Steven Fredell, David Fredell, plus two great grandchildren as well as many good friends and golfing buddies. Steve was born and raised in South Minneapolis and was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School. He graduated from Dunwoody Technical College and became a master electrician, later working as an estimator/project manager. He owned his own business before retiring 10 years ago. His greatest joy was spending time at his cabin on Blue Lake near Princeton, MN where he enjoyed games, cookouts, bonfires, and pontoon boat rides with his family. A memorial service is being arranged for a later time. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneral homes.com
