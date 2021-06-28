Steven C. Fredell of Eagan died at age 76 on October 23, 2020 of complications resulting from COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven D. Fredell, as well as his parents, Ellen and Earl Fredell, as well as brother-in-law Harry Baltzer(Kathy). Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jenene (Baltzer), daughter DeLonne Miller (Greg), brothers Robert (Mary) Fredell and William (Kathy) Fredell. He is also survived by sister-in-law Laurine Schuster (Jack) as well as sister-in-law Kathy Baltzer (Harry). He leaves behind grandchildren, Chanel Vavra, Connor Miller, Steven Fredell, David Fredell, plus two great grandchildren as well as many good friends and golfing buddies. Steve was born and raised in South Minneapolis and was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School. He graduated from Dunwoody Technical College and became a master electrician, later working as an estimator/project manager. He owned his own electrical contracting business before retiring 10 years ago. His greatest joy was spending time at his cabin on Blue Lake near Princeton, Minn. where he enjoyed games, cookouts, bonfires, and pontoon boat rides with his family. This truly was his happy place. A Celebration of Life has now been scheduled for July 20, 2021 at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN. Gathering beginning at 10 a.m., program beginning at 11 a.m. followed by lunch.
