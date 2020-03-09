Steven “Bosco” Anthony Carlson of Ansted, WV, age 61, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife and soul mate, Dawn Rose Carlson on March 5, 2020 in Beckley, WV. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 1958 to Sharon (Carlson) Becker. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Rose Carlson; mother, Sharon Becker; daughter, Shawna Carlson; step daughter, Jessica (Mike) Seefeld; grandson, Xavier Carlson; sisters, CeAnne Becker and Denise Fisher; along with many other stepchildren who proudly called him “Dad.” Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Acosta Fuentez; step father, Gerald Becker and many grandparents. Bosco was a proud patriot and US Army veteran who lived life to the fullest. He was known as a gentle giant who was always there for his family and friends, NO MATTER WHAT. One of his many loves in life was riding his Harley. You are now flying high riding on the golden road in the sky with the wind in your hair, feeling the freedom from pain, instead feeling our love as it echoes. Arrangements to be announced by the family at a later date.
