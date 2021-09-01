Stephen "Steve" John Pietsch

Stephen John Pietsch, 68, died in a boating accident on July 18, 2021, doing what he loved best; fishing. He was born and raised on a dairy farm south of Farmington to Warren and Hazel Pietsch. He lived at Lake Preston, South Dakota for the past 8 years. The services for Steve will be Saturday, September 18, with visitation at 1:30, funeral at 2:00 at Faith Methodist Church at 710 8th Street, Farmington, Minnesota. Burial will be at Castle Rock Valley Cemetery. He is survived by his siblings Mike Pietsch, Pat Hall, brother-in-law Gary Hall, Leland Pietsch, and Craig Pietsch, and many nieces and nephews.
