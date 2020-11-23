Stephanie Ann Gergen, Pietsch, Lohrenz, age 44 passed away on November 7, 2020. She is survived by her beloved children Alex Pietsch, Christian and Moriah Lohrenz. Parents: Earl and Bonnie Henry, Larry and Judy Gergen. Sister: Michelle (Kevin) Mills. Honorary Sister, Kimberly (Mitch) Bauer. Life long friend, Jessie Miller Huebsch & Tanya Harmer Golle. Very special nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and dear friends. Preceded in death by: her stepbrother Jason, grandparents and friends. Stephanie attended Farmington High School, Inver Hills Community College and Concordia University, St. Paul. She received her Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. She was completing her Masters Degree in Management and planned to attend William Mitchell School of Law. She had a very big heart and genuineness for those she loved the most. She is now at peace, whole again. A private memorial service was held on November 21, 2020. A special thank you to Father Nic Froehle from the Church of St. Michael for his loving support and spiritual assistance. A heartfelt thank you goes to the Farmington Police Department, EMT staff, Dakota County Sherriff’s Department and her fire fighter neighbor for their kindness, compassion and professionalism. Their service and support will never be forgotten.
