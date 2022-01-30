Stanley Nickles

Stanley "Stan" Nickles, 85, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2022, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
Stanley LeRoy Nickles was born on August 1, 1936, to Stanley Martin and Ruby Idella (Sytsma) Nickles in Jackson, MN. Stan's father passed away when he was a month old and his mother remarried, making Harold Weir his stepfather. He grew up in Estherville, IA, and graduated from Estherville High School. He attended college, received a bachelor's degree in education, and eventually earned his master's degree in counseling from UW, River Falls, WI. Stan met the love of his life, Marlene Ella Meehan, on a blind date, and they were married in September of 1958 in Roseville. They raised their three children in Apple Valley. Stan touched the lives of many young people, teaching mostly in the Bloomington School District for over 35 years.
He had many hobbies including painting, carving, fishing in Canada with his wife and the Iowa crew, hunting ("It was a long shot, but I think I got it"), figuring out ways to make life easier for his grandson Blake, helping out on the Peterson farm and driving range, traveling with his wife and of course telling stories.
Stan is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Kay (Mike) Peterson, David (Pam) Nickles and Barb (Rich) Lynn; grandchildren, Blake Peterson, Katie (Connor) Sherrill, Ava Lynn, Shane Peterson, Kayla (Brandon) Nickles, John Lynn and Jack Lynn; siblings, Joyce (Harlan) Cucklanz and Susan (Tim) Halstead; sister-in-law, Debbie Weir; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his, parents, Harold and Ruby Weir; father, Stanley Martin Nickles; brother, Jeff Weir; and nephew, Jeremy Weir.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to EPIC Enterprises, 430 Railway St. S, Dundas, MN 55019, 507-645-6800 or Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
