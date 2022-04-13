Stanley Nickles

Stanley "Stan" Nickles, 85, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2022, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to EPIC Enterprises, 430 Railway St. S, Dundas, MN 55019, 507-645-6800 or Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W, Apple Valley, MN 55124.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 800 150th St. W, Apple Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.