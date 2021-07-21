Stanley "Grant" Sederstrom

Sederstrom, Stanley “Grant”, age 86, of Apple Valley, formerly of Tonka Bay MN passed away on July 11th, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Marilynn Sederstrom; daughter Sandy Russell; son-in-law Chuck Russell; brother Paul Sederstrom; sister Pat Halversen; and 7 grandchildren (Tyrone, Bryton, Samra, Casey, Elizabeth, Lindsey and Emily); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by son Greg; brother Ron; and parents Mildred and Stanley. Memorial Service and life celebration will be held at 5pm on Friday, August 20, 2021, at White Funeral Home (14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, MN). Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.